MLK Day: Lompoc ceremony to focus on life, legacy of slain civil rights leader

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will take center stage Monday in Lompoc during an expanded community celebration.
This year's event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 — which is recognized nationally as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the late civil rights leader — at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.
The festivities are slated to include comments from speakers, performances from dance groups, and several culturally diverse table displays and meals available for purchase.
The event, which was revived in 2016 and is free to attend, will last 30 minutes longer than it has in past years and is scheduled to include more participants than in the past.
Those changes are thanks in large part to a $2,500 grant the organizing committee was recently awarded from The Fund for Santa Barbara.
“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is shared with our community now and into the future,” Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Ron Wiley, one of the event’s founders, said after securing that grant. “We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event.”
The speakers lined up for Monday's ceremony include educator Tiffany Grandberry; Pastor Bernie Federman, of Lompoc Foursquare Church; and Pastor Donald Wesson, of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Performances from various youth and cultural groups are also planned.
A separate celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the United Domestic Workers Headquarters at 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include reflections, tributes, spoken words and a movie, according to a spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968, was a leader in the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s that sought to, among other things, end legalized racial segregation and discrimination. He was an advocate of nonviolent protest and, at 35 years old in 1964, became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Thomas Speidel, a member of the Lompoc event's organizing committee, said the celebration aims to "continue the tradition of community groups sharing in the spirit of MLK."
For more information, or to help sponsor a future MLK Day gathering, contact Pastor Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or at 805-698-6010.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.