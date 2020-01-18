MLK Day: Lompoc ceremony to focus on life, legacy of slain civil rights leader

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will take center stage Monday in Lompoc during an expanded community celebration.

This year's event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 — which is recognized nationally as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the late civil rights leader — at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.

The festivities are slated to include comments from speakers, performances from dance groups, and several culturally diverse table displays and meals available for purchase.

The event, which was revived in 2016 and is free to attend, will last 30 minutes longer than it has in past years and is scheduled to include more participants than in the past.

Those changes are thanks in large part to a $2,500 grant the organizing committee was recently awarded from The Fund for Santa Barbara.