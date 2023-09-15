Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center is offering multiple free clinics for cancer screenings in Santa Maria. The three free events are specifically for people without health insurance or who are underinsured.
Anyone interested must call ahead to make an appointment, spaces are limited. This is not a walk up event.
“We’re offering these screenings as part of our commitment to community outreach for our rural area,” said Cynthia Maldonado, RN, the outreach and registry supervisor at Mission Hope Cancer Center. “We know that routine cancer screenings can save lives. We are accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, which means we raise standards and improve outcomes for cancer patients, with the ultimate goal of catching cancer earlier when it is highly treatable.”