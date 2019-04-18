Maria Campa-Cendejas, 14, has been safely located after she was reported missing and is being reunited with her family in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Campa-Cendejas was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ohio offices after Santa Maria Police asked for the public's help in locating her Wednesday.
No information has been released about the reason for her disappearance or her connection to a man named Juan with whom she was believed to be traveling.