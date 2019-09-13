Update: 12:40 p.m. - Navaeh Leal was found safe this afternoon, according to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old from Santa Maria.
Nevaeh Leal, who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 157 pounds, was reported missing on Thursday night. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray and white zip-up hoodie.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2297.