Update: 12:40 p.m. - Navaeh Leal was found safe this afternoon, according to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Nevaeh Leal

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old from Santa Maria.

Nevaeh Leal, who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 157 pounds, was reported missing on Thursday night. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray and white zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2297.

