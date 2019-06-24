An Orcutt teen who went missing on June 13 is believed to be safe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter Dwyer IV was initially reported missing by family on June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College.
Family members had grown concerned after not hearing from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate for several days.
On Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said, “We do not know his exact whereabouts but believe he is safe and that foul play is not involved.”
“It's a private family matter at this point,” Hoover added.