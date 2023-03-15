Search/Missing Man: Update-Only a single article of clothing was identified. The incident is being handled by SMPD. The SBC Fire prepositioned WR Team was funded by the California Office of Emergency Service(CalOES) for the widespread predicted atmospheric River in california. pic.twitter.com/cE1BLOnNKs— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2023
The search for a man apparently missing in Santa Maria so far has only turned up an article of clothing identified as his, said Scott Safechuck, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Safechuck said the man, who has not been identified, reportedly entered the water in a catchment basin at North Blosser Road and Canal Street around midnight Wednesday but did not return.
County Fire’s water rescue team, its boat and utility vehicle assisted in the search of the water surface and embankment by Santa Maria Fire Department and Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation.