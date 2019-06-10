A 74-year-old Lompoc woman who was reported missing on June 6 has been found dead, and her death is being classified as a homicide, the Lompoc Police Department reported.
Eldri Jauch had last been seen in the late morning of June 4, the Lompoc Police Department reported in a June 6 request for community help to contact her. On Sunday, Lompoc police revealed that Jauch’s body was located at a residence, thanks to a tip.
“Unfortunately, she was found deceased,” read a portion of the Lompoc Police Department’s Sunday statement. “Juach’s death is now classified as a homicide. The investigation will continue and no further information will be provided at this time.”
Jauch was initially reported missing by her sister, according to police. Lompoc Police reported June 6 that Jauch was missing under "suspicious circumstances."
Jauch's death marks the fourth homicide investigation this year for the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information about Jauch's death is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact Sgt. Augustin Arias at 805-736-2341.