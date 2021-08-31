Miss Mini Rodeo Kayden Sorenson is going the extra mile for this year's event

Kayden Sorenson is going the extra mile to fulfill her obligations as the Santa Maria Elks’ Miss Mini Rodeo – a lot of extra miles.
Sorenson, her mother Kelli and father Todd will be driving 1,500 hundred miles from their new home in Burnet, Texas.
“I was chosen to be Miss Mini Rodeo last year but it got pushed back because of COVID,” said Sorenson.
In between her 2020 selection and this year’s rodeo, the Sorenson family moved from their Paso Robles home to Texas.
“My husband is a general contractor,” said Kelli Sorenson during a telephone interview from Texas. “We bought some property in Texas that Todd is going to develop and we had to move here to do it. We kept pushing everything back but we couldn’t keep doing that so we’re in Texas now but we’ll be back for the rodeo.”
That means Kayden, 11, will take a few days off from her new school – she just started the fifth grade at RJ Richey Elementary – for the trip to the rodeo.
“I’ll be busy every day,” said Kayden Sorenson. “I’ll be back in Santa Maria in time for the Meet & Greet event (Wednesday night at Santa Maria Chrysler) and I’ll be at the rodeo every day. I’ll be on the radio with Jay Turner and Tony Gonzales. I’ll be in the parade.”
The Sorensons are a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Family.
Todd Sorenson is a Santa Maria native and a team roper.
Kelli grew up in Solvang and has been associated with the Elks Rodeo her entire life.
“My mother and sister both ran for Elks queens,” said Kelli Sorenson. “My sister won (in 2001) and my mom was the first runner-up (in 1972).”
Sorenson’s sister is Robyn Christian Moon, the mother of Junior Barrelman Caleb Moon.
“Caleb and Kayden are first cousins. They’re only a few months apart in age,” said Kelli Sorenson.
“One of my favorite things about being Miss Mini Rodeo is that I get to hang out with my cousin Caleb and go to all the events with him,” said Kayden Sorenson. “Caleb and I get to talk to other kids about the rodeo. We are riding together in a float at the parade.”
Sorenson also volunteers at Golden Circle of Champions events including a trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
She is also an active rodeo cowgirl competing in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping as a member of the West Coast Junior Rodeo Association, Central Coast Classic Junior Rodeo Association, Brush Popper’s Riding Club and the King City Riding Club.
“My favorite event is the barrels,” said Sorenson. “I’m excited to start team roping next with my dad and possibly competing at the Elks Rodeo in the future.”
She's taken riding lessons from Brandy Branquinho and spent the last two years taking roping lessons from well known local cowboys Cody Mora and Jason Johe.
And when she’s not out representing Elks Rodeo, Sorenson is involved in 4-H.
“My grandparents, Allen and Anna Sorenson, have been volunteers at the Elks Rodeo for over 40 years,” she said. “I’m proud to carry on that tradition.”