Holiday cheer once again will take over portions of Lompoc’s busiest thoroughfares Friday night with the return of the city’s annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade.
This year’s parade, which was given the theme “Miracle on H Street” via online voting, is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of North H Street and Pine Avenue. The route will continue south down H Street, west on Ocean Avenue and conclude at the I Street intersection.
As in previous years, community members are also invited to a post-parade celebration at the downtown Centennial Park, located on the corner of East Cypress Avenue and South H Street.
Parade winners will be announced at that Centennial Park gathering, which will also feature the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, hot cocoa for attendees, and a chance for children and families to visit with Santa Claus.
The Lompoc weather on Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 41 degrees and a 10-percent chance of precipitation, according to the weather.com forecast.
For anyone who misses out on the chance to visit with Santa following Friday’s parade — or anyone who would like another visit with Mr. Claus — the city is accepting booking requests for Santa home visits, which are available between the hours of 6:30 and 8 p.m. each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 17.
The cost per booking is $30 for Lompoc residents and $36 for non-residents and visits are limited to a maximum of 20 minutes. They will start every half hour.
Any location with more than four children requires booking additional time slots, according to the city.
Santa visit applications are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation or by visiting the Recreation Division’s administrative office at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Completed applications can be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center in-person, by email to Recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or can be faxed to 805-736-5195.
For more information on the parade or Santa visits, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.