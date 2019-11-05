Denise Mullenary said one of her favorite activities as a child was going with her mother to the Lompoc Public Library.
“We’d get books and I just loved all the colors and how pretty it was,” she said of those early trips, which sparked a lifelong love of reading and writing.
Now, as a mother of four, Mullenary is looking to spread that passion for literacy to not only her own children but to kids around the world.
Mullenary recently released her first children’s book, “The Adventures of Minky and Bee,” an imaginative rhyming tale with close connections to Mullenary’s own family. The book, which is available for purchase from most online retailers, was illustrated by fellow Lompoc native Thomas Morales, and both Mullenary and Morales are scheduled to be on hand for a meet-and-greet and signing event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St.
“It was always this kind of pipe dream of mine [to write a book], and my husband just encouraged me and was like, ‘Just do it,’” she said.
The book, which was officially released Oct. 29 on Mullenary’s 32nd birthday, was a yearlong labor of love for Mullenary and Morales — as well as for Mullenary’s children, who served as inspiration for the main characters.
The book centers on sisters Minky and Bee as they explore their imagination in a secret, magical land of adventure they access through a hole in an oak tree.
The character of Minky was inspired by Mullenary’s 4-year-old daughter Raegan, and Bee was inspired by her 2-year-old daughter Addie. The character names come from the two girls’ nicknames.
The story also involves a couple of stuffed animals that come to life, with those serving as nods to Mullenary’s 11-year-old son Logan and 12-year-old daughter Scarlett. The book also includes several pictures of small lilies in honor of Mullenary’s niece named Lily.
Much of the creation of the book took place at a dining table in Mullenary’s south Lompoc home. Morales, who uses the name TJ Morales professionally, is a longtime friend of Mullenary’s family and both Mullenary and Morales — both of whom graduated from Lompoc High School and attended Hancock College — said they enjoyed collaborating on the project.
“It was definitely a lot easier to communicate because we know each other so well and know how each other thinks,” said the 28-year-old Morales, who has been best friends with Mullenary’s sister since the two were in eighth grade.
The book was self-published, so they were able to work at their own pace and not have to adhere to strict deadlines that may have been imposed by a publisher.
That proved key, given that Mullenary is a stay-at-home mom and they would often have to care for her children as they went over notes and shared ideas. Morales, who is taking classes at Hancock College, also was able to work around his schooling and his day job in maintenance at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
“We both kind of know where we are in our lives … so we kind of worked around each other’s schedules,” said Morales, who is pursuing a career as an illustrator.
That close connection between the two also resulted in other personal connections within the book.
They were close to finishing, Mullenary said, when Mullenary’s grandmother died.
“I read it to her when she was dying … and she was telling me how proud she was,” Mullenary said. “And Thomas knew her ... so he said, ‘Hey, can I put a little wink to her in the book?’ and I told him I’d love that.”
He ended up illustrating portraits of Mullenary’s grandmother that were added to the walls in the book’s final pages.
“That’s another reason I liked working with [Morales], because we could do stuff like that,” Mullenary said.
While Mullenary and Morales both expressed excitement to see how “The Adventures of Minky and Bee” is received, they are already working on its follow-up.
Mullenary said she would like the book to spawn a series based on the characters, in line with other classic children’s book franchises like “The Berenstain Bears” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
She said she is also working on a separate book with her 12-year-old daughter and another non-children’s book.
Mullenary said she was hopeful she could inspire her kids and other mothers who may have given up on some of their goals after having children.
“I wanted to encourage my kids to do whatever they want to do, even if it takes a long time,” she said. “I started kind of feeling like I had all these dreams and now I just stay home with kids — which is very respectable and awesome. But, it’s kind of exciting that I’m doing this also now, too, so they can see that hey, you can still do something even if you don’t do it right out of college or have this big career.
“I want to encourage moms, too,” she added. “Don’t give up your dreams just because you’re a mom. You can be a mom and who you are.”
Mullenary, who first gained notoriety in Lompoc in 2005 when she ran to be Flower Festival Queen, said she is hoping that local bookstores will keep copies of the book in stock, and she plans to donate copies to Central Coast libraries.
“It's been really exciting," she said of the book's rollout.