Oh, the joy of relaxed and revised pandemic restrictions!
Twenty-two Minerva Club members, eager to see friends and socialize, attended a live event, in person this spring, at the group’s historic club house on Boone Street. It was Minerva’s first in-house meeting since large gatherings were first discouraged and then prohibited in 2020.
Members resisted the urge to hug, and settled for bumping elbows as a way of saying, “Boy, am I glad to see you!” They then settled into a round of conversation and chatter for which we all have hungered.
While the club house can accommodate around 70 for regular meetings, the accessory exchange event was restricted to six well-spaced tables of four.
There were no tablecloths and no centerpieces. No coffee, no tea, no wine. The catered box lunches were gussied up with orange or blue ribbon bows and held a delectable corned beef sandwich and potato salad. And a cupcake was in its own adorable box. Kind of a bare-bones affair compared to the usual Minerva setup, but oh so widely appreciated. The ladies were reluctant to go home.
Club president Phyllis Lander and event organizer Dottie Lyon were clearly relieved that this event happened. There has been cancellation after cancellation of scheduled meetings because of the virus.
Ever since the pandemic struck, Santa Maria’s Minerva Club has been in a low key mode. There have been a series of videotaped presentations available on YouTube. These provided a way in which to sustain organization spirit and support, and send the message that, despite COVID, all is not lost.
Outgoing president Phyllis Landers told me, with a huge smile, ”We have had a great response to our YouTube events. An average meeting, if there is a full house, has 60 to 70 in attendance. For some of our videotaped events, we had had as many as 90 viewers.”
Minerva members have missed the potluck luncheons, field trips, English teas, and Furs and Spurs fundraiser. But things are changing for the better.