The Minerva Club is celebrating 125 years and held its opening luncheon Oct. 1 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria with 162 members in attendance.
President Dottie Lyons awarded a special pendant to 41 of the club members for their outstanding service.
You have free articles remaining.
The Club has also been recognized by the City Council and Mayor Alice Patino with a proclamation honoring the Club for its 125 years of continuous operation, initially working to incorporate the city, and planning and developing parks, trees and flowers. The Club has also awarded scholarships to deserving high school students totaling over $350,000.
For information on Club membership visit minervaclubofsantamaria.org or call Lyons at 805-922-7276.