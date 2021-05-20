The first Sunday in May is always a special day for the Minerva Club and this year was no exception. On May 2, the club awarded 13 scholarships in the amount of $1,350 each to graduating seniors from the seven high schools in the Santa Maria Valley.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the scholarship committee was unable to hold the usual festive event inside the clubhouse; therefore, they held a “drive-by” ceremony.
As each car pulled up to the awaiting audience of the Minerva Club Scholarship Committee members and the incoming club president, Carol Clewell, a representative from each school introduced the scholarship recipient and told the group of the many accomplishments the student had achieved during his/her high school years.
In addition to their scholarship certificate, each student received a decorative bag of treats and a lovely, long stemmed yellow rose which was generously donated by Back Porch Flowers.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are:
• Delta High School: Nathalie Zacarias
• Orcutt Academy High School: Ashley Mason
• Pioneer Valley High School: Marc Fredy Cabeliza, Jeda Krisnell Dionisio and Joseph Galicinao
• Ernest Righetti High School: Claire Alford, Ryanne S. Kim and Melina Urias
• Santa Maria High School: Odalys Martinez DeJesus, Andres Ramirez-Enriquez and Jennifer Aquino-Ramirez
• St. Joseph High School: Gabriela Ruiz
• Valley Christian High School: Caedon Nolan Sallee
Organized in 1894 by 25 pioneering women, the Minerva Club is a cultural and educational society whose motto is “Higher Knowledge and Better Morals.” The club was responsible for establishing the first library in the valley.
The club began awarding financial scholarships to high school honor students in 1952, awarding a total of $500 in scholarships the first year. Today, the Trust Fund is funded through a bequest of $266,000 from the Maxine and Burns Rick estate, which designated that investment proceeds from this bequest be used for scholarships awarded graduates of accredited high schools in Santa Maria.
Academic achievement, personal character and community involvement are among the criteria considered in awarding these scholarships to students planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning.
In 1984 the clubhouse, which was designed by Julia Morgan, the architect who designed Hearst Castle, was listed in the Register of Historic Buildings in America.