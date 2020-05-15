Minerva Club awards annual scholarships

The Minerva Club of Santa Maria awarded 13 scholarships in the amount of $1,250 each to graduating seniors of seven accredited high schools in the Santa Maria Valley.
Due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, the usual scholarship award celebration will not be observed this year on May 3 as planned. The featured speaker would have been Mayor Alice Patino. Congratulatory letters have been sent to each recipient, and the Minerva Scholarship Trust Fund certificate will be mailed later in May. We honor these high achieving students who have been deprived of the customary and traditional ceremonies and affairs that accompany graduation.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are:
* Delta High School: Johnny Arguijo
* Orcutt Academy: Coral Garcia
* Pioneer Valley High School: Laurie Geronimo, Lauren Alexis Adoremos Carandang, Jedidiah Jimenez
* Righetti High School: Jordan Dodson Carag, Julia Magana, Isaiah Moon
* Santa Maria High School: Jessica Vital, Ruby Cruz Camarena, Priscilla Martinez Espinosa
* St Joseph’s High School: Rachel Mendez
* Valley Christian High School: Jamin Edison Mondrian Magness
Academic achievement, personal character and community involvement are among the criteria considered in selecting the recipients who plan to attend an accredited institution of higher learning.
The Minerva Club, organized in 1894 by 25 pioneering women, is a cultural and educational society whose motto is “Higher Knowledge and Better Morals”. Through the efforts of its members, the club was responsible for establishing the first library in the Santa Maria Valley. The scholarships are funded through a trust established by a bequest of $250,000 from the Maxine and Burns Rick estate which designated that investment proceeds be used for scholarships.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.