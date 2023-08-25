Hundreds of Miller Elementary School students cheered at the top of their lungs Friday as professional BMX rider Alejandro Duran performed tricks that launched him high into the sky.

The students were gathered for a high energy outdoor assembly with pro BMX bike riders performing tricks and stunts, while also providing tips on how to stay safe.

The BMX Freestylers Dream Team assembly aimed to encourage character building, perseverance and teamwork, and according to assistant principal Rachel Chapman, the school actively looks for opportunities to bring different programs to the school.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you