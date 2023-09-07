A picture of World War I service member Dr. John E. H. Smithers and a wreath of poppies stand at his new grave marker in Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. He contracted influenza and died during officers’ training in 1918.
Standing at the new Lompoc cemetery grave marker for World War I casualty Dr. John E. H. Smithers are (left to right) Susan Warnstrom and Marsha East, both members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lompoc Museum docent Valerie Jackson and Dr. Lisa Renken, Lompoc Museum Director.
Valerie Jackson, a Lompoc Museum docent and member of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, places a wreath of poppies at the new grave marker for World War I service member Dr. John E. H. Smithers. He contracted influenza and died during officers’ training in 1918.
Dr. Lisa Renken, Lompoc Museum Director, recites a poem written in 1918 by Lompoc Rev. John Smithers for his late son. Dr. John E. H. Smithers contracted influenza and died during officers’ training during World War I.
A new grave marker notes the resting place of Dr. John E. H. Smithers, who contracted influenza and died during officers’ training in 1918 during World War I. His grave had been unmarked since his burial at Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Len Wood Contributor
Local WWI veteran Dr. John E. H. Smithers's burial site received a bronze flat grave marker at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery during a Sept. 5 dedication ceremony.
A former Lompoc resident and WWI patriot was honored Tuesday with a flat bronze grave marker at Evergreen Cemetery — 105 years after his burial in October of 1918.
"It feels really good," said Lompoc Museum Director Lisa Renken, who helped pave the way for the historical dedication. "There are going to be more [grave markers to be added], and it shines a light on the people that shouldn’t be forgotten."
John Edward H. Smithers, a doctor of dentistry who worked as a dental surgeon and radiographer in Los Angeles, entered infantry officers’ training at Camp Pike, Arkansas, on Sept. 14, 1918, with the 87th Division of the U.S. Army during WWI. However, just one month into training, Smithers was stricken by influenza and died shortly thereafter, never seeing the battlefield.
Historical records show that when Smithers was three years old, he and his family relocated to Lompoc from Santa Barbara. His father, John Smithers, served as a minster at a Lompoc church.
Smithers was survived by his parents and sister, Grace Smither Rios, all of whom remained in Lompoc after the veteran's death.
According to Renken, many details of Smithers' life remain unknown, including the whereabouts of his wife, Marguerite, who apparently never remarried after his death, or their then 5-year-old daughter.
Smithers' gravesite at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery is now graced by a flat bronze grave marker indicating his commitment to serving his country during WWI. His parents and sister are also buried at the site, according to cemetery records.
"Researching WWI soldiers buried in Lompoc, I naïvely thought I would run over to the local historical society to get a list," Renken recalled, noting that the historical society typically is the first stop for any research done for the museum. "We discovered there wasn’t a list, it had never been done before, and that we needed to create one."
Renken and longtime Lompoc Museum volunteer docent ValerieJackson launched the listing project in 2016, two years before the 100th anniversary of WWI, when it was decided that Lompoc veterans of the Great War would be included in an upcoming dedication ceremony on the museum grounds where a WWI monument (erected in 1924) stood in disrepair.
Renken credits Jackson for her work conducting hundreds of hours of genealogy research that helped lead to a list of Lompoc WWI veterans, including Smithers, as well as the acquisition of his grave marker. They pulled information from historical documents, census reports and draft cards.
With the support of Rancho Purisima Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and members of the community, the museum was able to raise $52,000 by 2018 to repair the monument's granite capstone that was cracked in four places, add decorative planters, and install multiple dedication plaques and a patriotic bronze eagle sculpture to the monument.
While the eagle wasn't installed until September 2019, a year after the WWI dedication ceremony was held, the names of 11 soldiers who lost their lives were located and listed on one of the monument's plaques — in time for the centennial event.
WWI soldiers from Lompoc included six who succumbed to influenza like Smithers, two from the effects of gassing warfare, and four in battle. Renken said many of the soldiers were not buried in Lompoc but were laid to rest elsewhere, including two who are known to be buried in France.
"Thank God for Valerie, that’s all I can say," said Renken. "The two of us together made it possible."
Renken noted that Starbuck-Lind Mortuary was instrumental in assisting Jackson with filing the proper paperwork with the Veterans Administration to qualify Smithers for a veteran grave marker, and thanked the Lompoc Cemetery District for its installation.
Renken — a museum employee for 25 years, having been hired in 1998 as the museum archaeologist before transitioning to acting director in 2001 and then director in 2002 — said that while the WWI veterans list is complete, there still is another name to be inscribed on the museum WWI monument and that other names could follow as they are discovered.
"It was such a horrendous war, and for this small town to have all this going on and not too many knew about it, it just didn’t seem right," Renken said. "The end goal was reached, and now they are known. Everyone gets remembered, and people get to learn the stories of those who died."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.