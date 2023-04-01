230309-F-QU646-1219
U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Allen, 6th Airlift Squadron deputy chief of squadron training, co-pilots a C-17 Globemaster to be refueled by a KC-46 Pegasus over the Eastern seaboard, Mar. 9. 

 Senior Airman Joseph Morales

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- The 305th Air Mobility Wing conducted the first iteration of their annual training exercise, White Stag, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 8-9.

White Stag is a wing level exercise implemented as a self-evaluation, validating the wing’s Full Spectrum Readiness and ability to deploy, operate and sustain rapid global mobility in any contested environment. Additionally, White Stag serves as a training opportunity for the 305th Air Mobility Wing to prepare for Air Mobility Command’s largest exercise, Mobility Guardian 2023, later this year.

“We’re starting to push Airmen past their comfort zones with these training exercises and change their mindsets,” said Lt. Col. James Salazar, 305th AMW inspector general. “Future conflicts won’t be the same as anything we’ve previously been involved in, it’s going to be fast paced with less support from a main operating base.”

