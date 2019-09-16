Members of Vandenberg participated in a recognition ceremony on September 10 for the 75th anniversary of the 11th Armored Division’s completion of training in 1944, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The 11th Armored Division was part of the United States Army in World War II, arrived at Camp Cooke February 11, 1944.
After leaving Camp Cooke, the division landed on the beaches of Normandy and plunged into the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.
The 11th Armored Division disbanded in 1945 after the war ended. Camp Cooke became Vandenberg AFB on October 4, 1958.