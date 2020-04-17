Who’s your key spouse?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While there are many helpful agencies across Vandenberg, key spouses are vital to assisting military families and linking them to any services they may need.

Serving as a bridge between command and military families, key spouses are an essential resource to help families navigate the military lifestyle.

The key spouse program is an official Air Force program designed to enhance mission readiness and resilience, while establishing a sense of community. The program also promotes partnerships amongst unit leadership, families and the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

“Through two-way communication, and a direct connection to unit leadership, the key spouses advocate for unit needs and concerns, and assist the commander in identifying unit strengths and challenges,” said Duane Purser, 30th Force Support Squadron A&FRC consultant and key spouse program coordinator and trainer. “They effectively communicate unit information and community resources to families.”

As trained volunteers, key spouses are able to help families in many different ways, including peer-to-peer Wingman support, offering information and referrals to families on community agencies and resources, as well as establishing and continuing contact with families in their unit, incoming families, and deployed members’ families.