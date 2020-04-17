Who’s your key spouse?

While there are many helpful agencies across Vandenberg, key spouses are vital to assisting military families and linking them to any services they may need.
Serving as a bridge between command and military families, key spouses are an essential resource to help families navigate the military lifestyle.
The key spouse program is an official Air Force program designed to enhance mission readiness and resilience, while establishing a sense of community. The program also promotes partnerships amongst unit leadership, families and the Airman and Family Readiness Center.
“Through two-way communication, and a direct connection to unit leadership, the key spouses advocate for unit needs and concerns, and assist the commander in identifying unit strengths and challenges,” said Duane Purser, 30th Force Support Squadron A&FRC consultant and key spouse program coordinator and trainer. “They effectively communicate unit information and community resources to families.”
As trained volunteers, key spouses are able to help families in many different ways, including peer-to-peer Wingman support, offering information and referrals to families on community agencies and resources, as well as establishing and continuing contact with families in their unit, incoming families, and deployed members’ families.
“Key Spouses serve as a trusted agent between unit leadership and families,” said Purser. “It is a way for families to communicate with the command or Frist Sergeant without directly speaking with them. By going to another spouse, it can be easier to relate and create a better connection with the command, especially if they have needs and challenges.”
The key spouses work hand-in-hand with unit First Sergeants to track and report big picture issues or concerns and help families solve issues at the lowest level possible.
“As a Key Spouse we are available to help individuals and families when situations arise,” said Shari Peters, 30th Wing Staff Agencies key spouse. “It never ceases to amaze me how quickly we come together to support one another and that makes me proud to be a part of such an amazing network of spouses and the Vandenberg AFB community.”
To get in contact with your unit’s key spouse, contact your units first sergeant, or the A&FRC at 805-606-0039.
