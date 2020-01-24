What do you think? The new Space Force logo has been unveiled

President Trump revealed the new logo that will be used for the newly formed United States Space Force on Twitter today. 

So, what do you think?

What do you think of the new Space Force logo?

Let us know on our Facebook page if the above responses don't fit your reaction. 

For a little context, here is a look at the new uniform and patch that was released, via Twitter, by the United States Space Force earlier in the week. 

Space Force, rockets and snowy plovers: 30th Space Wing commander shares about base's future

Space Force, rockets and snowy plovers: 30th Space Wing commander shares about base's future

Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base, recently sat down with members of the media to talk about the new U.S. Space Command; the proposed U.S. Space Force; the future of launches at VAFB and how the base is preparing for a predicted rise in commercial space travel; his desire to get in a parade; and, of course, the future of plover protection efforts.

