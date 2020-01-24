What do you think? The new Space Force logo has been unveiled

President Trump revealed the new logo that will be used for the newly formed United States Space Force on Twitter today.
After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020
So, what do you think?
What do you think of the new Space Force logo?
For a little context, here is a look at the new uniform and patch that was released, via Twitter, by the United States Space Force earlier in the week.
Space + @AFSpecOpsCmd = Lethality— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 23, 2020
Check out this great video from Air Force Special Operations Command highlighting the criticality of what U.S. Space Force provides to the the joint warfighter, such as GPS & MILSATCOM.@DeptofDefense @USArmy @usairforce @USNavy @USMC pic.twitter.com/GlUD7FRLz7
Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base, recently sat down with members of the media to talk about the new U.S. Space Command; the proposed U.S. Space Force; the future of launches at VAFB and how the base is preparing for a predicted rise in commercial space travel; his desire to get in a parade; and, of course, the future of plover protection efforts.