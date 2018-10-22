Squadron representatives take their turn running through the “War Games Challenge” obstacle course during the 30th Space Wing Combat Dining-In event Oct. 12, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Combat Dining-In is a tradition in all branches of the United States armed services, intended to provide an atmosphere of esprit-de-corps and comraderie through which bonds of friendship and fellowship can be forged.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson/Released)
Brig. Gen. Matthew Davidson, 14th Air Force vice commander, and Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, lead a demonstration run of the “War Games Challenge” obstacle course during the 30th SW Combat Dining-In.
