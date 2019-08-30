APSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES: Friday, 8-30.
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex
OPEN: Youth Center until 1800, CDC,Fitness Center 0800-1800, Manpower Office, Lodging Reception Open 24/7/365, Auto Hobby Shop, Outdoor Rec 0900-1200, Aquatic Center, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill 0900-1400, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900)
MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY AUG 30: Stuber (R) 1900
SATURDAY AUG 31: The Lion King (PG) 1400; Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (R) 1900
SUNDAY SEP 1: The Lion King (PG) 1400
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT LA PURISIMA COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Friday 08-23 @ 15:00 – 18:00, 337 South I Street in Lompoc. Requesting 4-6 Volunteers Timeline: 1500 – Volunteers arrive/begin Food prep; 1600 – Setup tables and chairs for serving; 1630 – people arrive and begin seating; 1700 – Opening prayer & dinner service; 1800 – Cleanup kitchen & hall. Event Details: Since 1997, the church has been part of this community-wide program to feed the poor among us. For 12 years now, volunteers from Vandenberg have been working in the kitchen and serving line of the La Purisima Community Kitchen, helping provide free, weekly meals to those in need.
SAI HORSEBACK RIDING: 08-31 all-day at the Circle Bar-B Ranch. Take a ride through Circle Bar-B Ranch (near Gaviota) on horseback. Who: Single Airman only. Cost: $20 Single Airman; Price includes transportation and your horseback ride. Call Outdoor Rec at 805-606-5908 for more information.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sunday, 08-04 @ 08:00 – 14:00 at River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A & Central in Lompoc). Contact Dave Baker 805-448-3048. Volunteer Request: Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Event Details: Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Open daily, weather and conditions permitting. On-site restrooms and picnic tables. Vandenberg AFB has been supporting the maintenance of this facility since it was built.
LABOR DAY CLOSURES: Monday, Sept. 2.
CLOSED: A&FRC, CDC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Manpower Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Barber Shop, Outdoor Rec, Aquatic Center, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex, Youth Center, Auto Hobby Shop, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill.
OPEN: Fitness Center 0800-1800, Lodging Reception, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900)
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
GREY PANTHER FALL BOWLING LEAGUE: 09-04 @ 12:30 at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Grey Panther Fall League & Senior Winter League features 3 person teams. Contact Richard Greenaway 588-5538. Visit the bowling alley to sign up. VAFB eligible bowlers have priority.
S.T.E.A.M.: 09-04 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Library COST: Free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
ALPHA WARRIOR REGIONAL PRE-QUALIFIER EVENT: Thurs. 09-05 @ 16:00 at the Fitness Center Annex. COST: Free. Calling all Alpha Warriors. Do you have what it takes to represent Vandenberg at the Alpha Warrior Regional Event? Alpha Warrior Regional Pre-Qualifier: The top 3 male and female qualifiers will get the opportunity to compete at Regionals. Participants will compete using our new Alpha Warrior Battle Station Rig and complete several exercises within a given time limit. For more information, please contact the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832.