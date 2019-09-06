MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY SEP 6: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY SEP 7: The Farewell (PG) 1400; Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY SEP 8: The Lion King (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
DRIVE-IN MOVIES: 09-07 @ 12:00 – 13:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414. Popcorn and drinks. (Kids can also assemble their own cars; supplies are limited on the number of boxes we have, so feel free to bring your own). 07 Sep Cars (2007)
FIRST FRIDAY: 09-06 @ 16:00 in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Contact 805-606-3330. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10. This is until supplies last. Not a club member? Sign up today at memberplanet.com/vafbclubs
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: 09-07 @ 18:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Call 805-606-3330. UFC Fight Nights @ PCC Saturday nights are fight nights! Punch up your weekends with incredible UFC match-ups. Doors open at 1800; Fight time 1900. Full bar available & snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance fees: Members, $5; Non-Members $10. UFC 242 – Light Weight Championship – Khabib Nurmagovedov (c) vs Dustin Poirier
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sunday @ 08:00 – 14:00 at River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A & Central in Lompoc). Contact Dave Baker 805-448-3048. Volunteer Request: Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Event Details: Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Open daily, weather and conditions permitting. On-site restrooms and picnic tables. Vandenberg AFB has been supporting the maintenance of this facility since it was built.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday 09-09 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up online or call to make an appointment 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSION: Monday 09-09 @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. CROCHET/KNITTING every Monday at 1500. You must RSVP for these classes. *This craft will change monthly. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday 09-10 @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday 09-10 @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wed @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Library COST: Free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more.
CRAFT SESSION: Wednesday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Rotating topic today. You must RSVP for these classes. *This craft will change monthly. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current craft.
9/11 MEMORIAL WORKOUT WITH A TRAINER: Thursday, 09-11 @ 16:00 – 16:20 at the Fitness Center. cost is free. 9/11 is a day we will never forget! Join us as we remember and honor those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice on that dreadful day. This workout will be challenging! There will be 9 exercise stations where you will perform 11 reps. The entire workout will last 20:01 minutes to represent the year 2001. For more information or to sign up, contact the Fitness Center at 606-3832.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday 09-12 @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? Join us every Thursday starting in September at 1700 for Airmen Makerspace. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.
PRINCESS & PIRATE BALL: Friday 09-13 @ 15:30 – 17:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Come to the Base Library’s Princess & Pirate Ball! There will be snacks, dancing, a costume contest, photo booth, and more delights for everyone to enjoy. Let loose and run a kingdom for a day. Or just pillage it. All ages welcome, must call the library at 805-606-6414 to RSVP.