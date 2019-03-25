Daniel Garcia, Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran, poses near the “Welcome to Space Country” sign on March 21 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Garcia began his global honor walk in San Francisco, and will finish in New York City, N.Y., to show support for military veterans, first responders and their families. He walks to raise awareness for first responders and families who need mental health support from the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance abuse.
Veteran walks to raise awareness
Veteran walks to raise awareness about mental health needs
