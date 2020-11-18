VCSAF Wilson ends longest tenure in AF history

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen “Seve” Wilson retired Nov. 13 in a ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., ending the longest tenure in the position.

Retired Gen. David L. Goldfein, the 21st Air Force chief of staff, presided over the ceremony.

“It’s just an honor to do this; not only for an incredible leader who has left a legacy as the longest-serving vice chief of staff in the history of the Air Force, but also for a man I admire, and someone I’m proud to call my friend,” Goldfein said.

Goldfein went on to name a few highlights of Wilson’s career, from his time as a T-38 Talon instructor pilot to his most recent role as the Air Force’s second highest ranking officer.

“When I got a call from (Retired Gen. Mark Welsh) telling me I was about to be selected as the 21st chief, and did I have any recommendation for vice chief,” Goldfein explained, “I only gave him one name: Seve Wilson. We’re a great fit for each other. The philosopher and the engineer.”

Wilson served as VCSAF from July 2016 to November 2020. During this time, he led the Spark Tank competition, conceived the Vice Chief’s Challenge and partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to establish an artificial intelligence accelerator that combines the efforts of Airmen, MIT students and professors to produce the digital tools necessary for real world operations.

“It’s been an amazing, amazing ride,” Wilson said. “We’ve been more than fortunate to meet some incredible folks along this journey.”