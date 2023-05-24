230510-F-GJ070-1056
U.S. Space Force Baron Drinks, 30th Space Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of cable and antenna maintenance, addresses the class during the first-ever Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking joint professional development course at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Education Center from May 8-12.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Fourteen Air and Space Force non-commissioned officers attended the first-ever Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking (BEST) joint professional development course at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Education Center from May 8-12.

Master Sgt. Danniel DeJesus, from Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., created the course and Master Sgt. Bond Aulik, Team Vandenberg Development Advisor, brought it to Vandenberg. The course covered topics such as critical and strategic thinking, as well as how to create effective bullet background papers, which are the gateway to creating new policies.

The class mentor, Senior Master Sgt. Seth Hogan, 55th Combat Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, ensured each participant understood how to apply the content effectively.

