VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — In 2017, the Vandenberg Spouses’ Club created “Cinderella’s Closet”, a place where Airmen, Guardians, military spouses and family members can borrow formal wear and accessories for elegant evening occasions.

The Vandenberg Spouses’ Club is a charitable organization that serves the Vandenberg community. Through the VSC, Cinderella’s Closet has several volunteers that continue to provide this unique service to the Vandenberg community.

“Cinderella’s Closet offers a boutique experience with a huge selection of gowns available to borrow,” said Kendis Somerman, Cinderella’s Closet Chair. “All of our items have been donated to the closet from members of the Vandenberg community, as well as the Thrift Shop and Airmen’s Attic. The items can be borrowed, we just ask borrowers to return the gown/dresses with a dry-cleaning ticket two weeks after the event.”

