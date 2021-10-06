VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Vandenberg officially opened all sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches Sept. 23. Beach restrictions are enforced annually on all three beaches normally through Sept. 30 to protect the Western Snowy Plover, however all Plover chicks have fledged effective Sept. 16, so per the Biological Opinion and with concurrence of the Space Launch Delta 30 Commander, all beaches will be fully opened and boundary fences and signs removed.
While visiting the beach please remember the beach rules:
-No littering (including fishing bait and fish remains). Please use trash containers located at beach entry points.
-No pets off-leash
-No camping
-No beach fires
-No fireworks
-No kite flying
-No feeding wildlife
-No horses or ATV's (except for authorized enforcement personnel)
Lifeguards are not present at the beach so remember to never swim alone and be cognizant of your surroundings for safety.