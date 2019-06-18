VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Starting June 17 the 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron will implement a new certification program under the Department of Transportation, making Vandenberg Air Force Base the first within Air Force Space Command to uphold this new standard.
Previously, Airmen were allowed to drive buses and tractor-trailers without having to attain a commercial driver’s license. Under the new program, Airmen will be certified to receive their CDL’s when separating from the Air Force.
On April 29, 2019, Tech. Sgt. Michael Sandoval, 30th LRS NCOIC of training validation and operations, and Staff Sgt. Fernando Ayala, 30th LRS cargo operations documenter, were certified as American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. With this certification, they can now certify Airmen for their CDL.
“This program has been a continuous improvement process that we are adapting in partnership with AAMVA to ensure we provide the expertise and knowledge to operate commercial vehicles on public roads,” Sandoval said.
Airmen assigned to the 30th LRS will now be required to receive their CDL under this assessment program to execute the mission, while also adhering to the standards set by the Department of Transportation.
Airmen are now required to have a CDL before driving buses and tractor-trailers. This transition will require the administration of the new certification program.
Two evaluators from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center performed a site-visit evaluation on April 29 through 30. Ayala and Sandoval took lead in becoming assessors during this two-day program, which tested their skills to administer the CDL evaluation.
Ayala and Sandoval will begin applying this training to assess Vandenberg Airmen. This includes everyone that drives the tractor-trailer combination from 30th LRS, the 30th Security Forces Squadron, and the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron.
When asked about his hopes for this new program, according to Ayala, he is excited by the thought of everyone on base safely operating all commercial vehicles by receiving training to uphold the national standards set by the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1986.
For more information about the changes or to schedule training, contact 30th LRS Training Validation and Operations at 805-606-2295.