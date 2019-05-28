Col. Scott Brodeur, Director, Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC), discusses space operations and capabilities with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officials during a tour of the CSpOC at Vandenberg Air Force Base May 16. NATO officials from 15 nations attended a NATO Bi-Strategic Command Space Working Group at Vandenberg AFB, May 14-17. During the working group officials discussed space programs, partnerships, and initiatives; and toured Space Launch Complex-6, and the CSpOC operations floor.
