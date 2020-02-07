Vandenberg history: Test group caught falling stars, saved seamen

The 6594th Test Group United States Air Force Unit stationed in Hawaii at Hickam Air Force Base  flew two HH-53 and four C-130 sorties to evacuate a seaman with a fractured skull from the USS New Orleans (LPH-11) to Honolulu, Hawaii. Crews received credit for a "save" while performing the longest Air Force open-water rescue operation (750 miles) in history.

Vandenberg connection: the 6594th Test Group's main task was to plan, direct, and execute the recovery of capsules ejected from space-orbiting satellites, such as the CORONA, GAMBIT, and HEXAGON film capsules (which were all launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base).

When they weren't "catching falling stars," the pararescue jumpers (PJs) and aircrews of the 6594th led search and recovery efforts in the Pacific Ocean area around Hawaii.

