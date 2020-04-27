Vandenberg helps supply COVID-19 needs of Lompoc prison

Members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vandenberg Air Force Base gathered equipment to loan to the Lompoc prison complex on April 22.
Cots and tents were requested by prison officials to enable their staff to increase inmate physical separation during COVID-19.
The loan of equipment aimed to boost interagency partnerships, according to Vandenberg's 30th Space Wing.
