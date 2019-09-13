MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY SEP 13: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY SEP 14: Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1400; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY SEP 15: The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 1900.
TRANSITION ASSISTANCE SEMINAR: Friday, 09-13 @ 08:00 – 16:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-0039. Are you a Civilian Veteran working on Vandenberg or Active Duty Military planning to reside in California after retirement/separation? Don’t miss out on YOUR BENEFITS! The California Transition Assistance Program (CalTAP) seminar is for active duty military who will be residing in California after retirement/separation, spouses, AND civilians who have base access and are veterans. CalTAP serves to connect service members, spouses and veterans with California specific resources to ensure their success in civilian life. Topics covered included are: CalTAP online, introduction to California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVET) outreach and County Veterans Service offices, California Community Colleges, California State Universities and Universities of California, California employment outlook including private sector and opportunities with the State of California, One on one sessions with subject matter experts to answer individual specific questions about the benefits available to California Veterans.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
PRINCESS & PIRATE BALL: Friday 09-13 @ 15:30 – 17:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Come to the Base Library’s Princess & Pirate Ball! There will be snacks, dancing, a costume contest, photo booth, and more delights for everyone to enjoy. Let loose and run a kingdom for a day. Or just pillage it. All ages welcome, must call the library at 805-606-6414 to RSVP.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
LA PURISIMA MISSION DAY: Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park located at 2295 La Purisima Rd. in Lompoc. Harvest Mission Life Day--come stomp grapes and thresh wheat at the end-of-the-season harvest, and enjoy other traditional Mission activities with your family.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
DRIVE-IN MOVIES: Saturday @ 12:00 – 13:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414. Popcorn and drinks. (Kids can also assemble their own cars; supplies are limited on the number of boxes we have, so feel free to bring your own). 14 Sep The Little Mermaid (1989).
GIVE PARENTS A BREAK / PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Saturday 09-14 @ 18:39 – 19:39 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Patrons without referral certificates may register for our Parents Night Out (PNO) program held in conjunction with GPAB and pay a flat rate of $25.00 per child for the evening. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (805-606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (805-606-2152).
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Monday, 09-16 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Vandenberg A&FRC in collaboration with Goodwill Workforce Resource Center will be offering free monthly civilian career preparation workshops, interview techniques, resume writing and more. Call 805-606-0039 to learn more details or to sign up.
SEA GLASS JEWELRY MAKING: Monday, 09-16 @ 10:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Learn basic wire wrapping or find a beautiful way to use your sea glass. All materials are provided to make one necklace and two earrings including use of tools. Instructor Joan Fee will have genuine local sea glass for you to use but you can bring your own too! Choose from white, green or brown sea glass. Cost: R4R – $15 | All others – $65. R4R eligibility is for Active Duty, Reservists and Dependents Reservations are required. Give the PCC a call at 805-606-3330 for more information or to sign up.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday 09-16 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: 09-16 @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circluation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft. CROCHET/KNITTING every Monday at 1500. We will also have: Cardmaking at 1630 every 1st Thursday; Rotating Craft at 1600 every 2nd Wednesday; Jewlery Making at 1630 every 3rd Tuesday.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Library Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more.
POKEMON GO: Wednesday @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go event event. Join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon. Call 805-606-6414 for more information.
SEPTEMBER GLOBAL HEARTS EVENT: 09-18 @ 17:30 – 19:00 at Mi Amore's Pizza (1321 N H St Ste M in Lompoc). To benefit the deployed, remote tour and extended long TDY families of Vandenberg AFB. Come enjoy a fun relaxing evening where you don’t have to cook, clean or entertain. We will have a variety of pizzas, games and tokens for the game area. RSVP by Monday, 16 September to MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801, glenn.walter@us.af.mil.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? Join us every Thursday starting in September at 1700 for Airmen Makerspace. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.
EXOTIC CAR SHOW: Saturday 09-21 @ 11:00 – 13:00 at the Balfour Beatty Community Center Lawn (603 Juniper Street, Vandenberg AFB). Get up close and personal with some of the world’s fastest cars! This annual event features Ferraris, Lotuses, Lamborghinis and much more! Also take a look at Vandenberg Jeeps and watch them compete in a flexing competition! The Annual Exotic Car Show generates Morale, Welfare and Recreation revenue for the base to ensure we can support a variety of free and low cost events for Airmen and families throughout the year. Volunteer Request: Shift One Volunteers (0830-1230) will assist with set-up, parking, activity oversight. (approximate 10 needed). Shift Two Volunteers (1200-1600) will assist with activity oversight and tear down. (approximate 10 needed). Also looking for TWO Emcees and TWO Volunteer Coordinators for managing volunteers on the day of the event only.