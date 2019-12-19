MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DEC 20: Doctor Sleep (R) 1900
SATURDAY DEC 21: Last Christmas (PG -13) 1400; Doctor Sleep (R) 1900
SUNDAY DEC 22: Last Christmas (PG -13) 1400
DICKENS' WINTERFEST: Friday 12-20 all-day at the Base Library. No charge. Dickens' Christmas Carol Winterfest event. Sign up for the fall reading program on Beanstack to earn tokens! Spend tokens at the Dickens’ Winter Victorian Market, as well as on our “A Christmas Carol” story walk-through. For more information call 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT SB MOBILE FOOD BANK: Friday @ 13:00 – 17:00 at the Village Chapel, 3195 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. Contact MSgt Gene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Looking for 11 volunteers to set up and prep food 1300, serve and teardown 1600. Help the SB County Mobile Food bank provide nutritious meals to the less fortunate families of SB County. They provide 31K lbs food per month serving 4k families.
CAMBRIA CHRISTMAS MARKET: Friday 12-20 @ 15:30 – 22:00 in Cambria. Join us for the 8th annual Cambria Christmas market, a festive, ongoing gathering in the style of Germany’s Christmas Markets. Be sure to bring cash if you plan to purchase items there. $35 per person. Payment is due at time of booking. No refund unless ticket is resold. Includes round trip transportation and entry to the market. Depart Vandenberg at 1530 and arrive back around 2200. Contact 805-606-7976.
BIKES 4 KIDS: Saturday 12-21 @ 10:00 – 12:00 at Bicycles Unlimited, 660 N H St. in Lompoc. Eighty free bikes will be given to Global Hearts & EFMP families of Team V by the Village Dirtbags, a local mountain bike club. Requesting 3-6 volunteers willing to deliver bikes back to VAFB. Contact MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0801, glenn.walter@us.af.mil or Raymond Vasquez at 805-605-4636, raymond.vasquez@us.af.mil
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY AFSPC CLOSURES AT VAFB: Dec. 24
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex, Youth Center
OPEN: Fitness Center 1000-1500, Lodging Reception, Manpower office, Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 12-19 @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.