MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY AUG 16: Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1900
SATURDAY AUG 17: Russ Merlin & Ivan Pecel Comedy Variety Tour (PG-13)
SUNDAY AUG 18: Toy Story (G) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
OPEN WATER SCUBA TRAINING: Sat. 08-17 - Sun., 08-18 all-day. Join Outdoor Recreation as we explore the depths in this entry-level SCUBA certification class. Prices includes transportation to and from class/dive sites, equipment rental/purchase (you can keep your fins, mask, boots, and gloves) and a PADI Certification Class. Beach dive at Refugio and boat dive in the Channel Islands National Park. Students will finish this class with a PADI Open Water Diver Certification. Students must attend all dates to complete certification and to be able to enjoy the boat dive. This four day adventure costs (R4R) $300 (All Others) $900. To be eligible for R4R pricing you must be Active Duty, Reservist, or Dependent.
Schedule:
- Saturday, 17 August – Classroom and equipment fitting in San Luis Obispo.
- Sunday, 18 August – Swimming pool dives at the Aquatic Center.
- Saturday, 07 September – Beach dive at Refugio in Ventura. Students will be spending the night on the dive boat: M/V Spectre. Fee includes overnight accommodations.
- Sunday, 8 September – Boat dive in Channel Islands NP in Ventura.
HALF MARATHON/ 10K: 08-17 @ 08:00 at the Fitness Center. Free race of 13.1 beautifully scenic miles of half-marathon. We will also have a 10K for those who may not be quite ready for the half-marathon. The Half-marathon check in starts at 0800. Please call 805-606-3832 for more information.
ESCAPE ROOM – MISSION: MOON: Sat. 08-17 @ 10:30 – 12:30 at the Base Library. Free event. Call 805-606-6414 or visit the Library to RSVP.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Sat. 08-17 @ 18:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Doors open at 1800; Fight time 1900. Full bar available & snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance fees: Members, $5; Non-Members $10. UFC 241 features Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Cormier (c) vs Stipe Miocic and Middleweight Bout – Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Sunday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SOCCER TOURNAMENT: Starts Monday 08-19 and cost is free. Calling all soccer enthusiasts! Gather your teams and join us for some end of summer soccer fun! This is a 7 on 7 outdoor tournament, held on our beautiful turf field. For more information, please contact the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832.
CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Monday 08-19 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center. The A&FRC in collaboration with Goodwill Workforce Resource Center will be offering free monthly civilian career preparation workshops, interview techniques, resume writing and more. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 to learn more details or to sign up.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues., 08-06 @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more. If you have a few hours or even one hour to volunteer on Tuesday or Thursday, you like to meet people and feel attached to the community, then we would love for you to become part of our Vandenberg Thrift Shop family.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Wednesday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
DE-STRESS WORKSHOP: Wednesday 08-21 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center. Free De-Stress Workshop featuring a practical, down-to-earth, program that teaches you specific skills for de-stressing and bringing more balance and ease into your daily challenges. These skills are especially useful for creating more effective communication, better relationships and self-confidence at home, work and in the community. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 to learn more or sign up.
POKEMON GO: 08-21 @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go event event. Join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon. Call 805-606-6414 for more information.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT SB MOBILE FOOD BANK: Friday, 08-23 @ 13:00 – 17:00 at the Village Chapel, 3195 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. Contact MSgt Gene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Looking for 11 volunteers to set up and prep food 1300, serve and teardown 1600. Help the SB County Mobile Food bank provide nutritious meals to the less fortunate families of SB County. They provide 31K lbs food per month serving 4k families.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT LA PURISIMA COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Friday 08-23 @ 15:00 – 18:00, 337 South I Street in Lompoc. Requesting 4-6 Volunteers Timeline: 1500 – Volunteers arrive/begin Food prep; 1600 – Setup tables and chairs for serving; 1630 – people arrive and begin seating; 1700 – Opening prayer & dinner service; 1800 – Cleanup kitchen & hall. Event Details: Since 1997, the church has been part of this community-wide program to feed the poor among us. For 12 years now, volunteers from Vandenberg have been working in the kitchen and serving line of the La Purisima Community Kitchen, helping provide free, weekly meals to those in need.