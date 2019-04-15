MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY APRIL 19: Us (R) 1900
SATURDAY APRIL 20: Captive State (PG-13) 1400; Dragged Across Concrete ( R) 1900
SUNDAY APRIL 21: Wonder Park (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD: April is the Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Military children and youth are a treasured resource who sacrifice and serve in their own way. There are approximately 2 million military children affiliated with the various Branches of Service; wherever you see a military presence there are undoubtedly children that are personally impacted. Team Vandenberg is proud of our youngest Airman–look for the many activities being offered through our Child and Youth Programs and other base Agencies honoring and celebrating our military and military-connected children and our commitment to their well-being. For additional information, contact the Child Development Center at 805-606-1555 or the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Activities include:
- 19 APR: Operation MEGA Phone Teen Lock-in at Edwards AFB (1100 Friday – 1100 Saturday)
- 22 APR: Earth Day!
- 24 APR: Family Rock Painting at School Age Care (1600-1700)
- 25 APR: Lunch and Learn Social/Emotional Development, Birth Through Adolescence at A&FRC (1130-1230)
- 26 APR: Silent Art Auction/Dinner/Talent Show at the Youth Center (1700-1900)
- 27 APR: Opening Day – T-Ball & Coaches Pitch at the Youth Sports Fields (0900)
- 30 APR: Youth Sponsorship Meet and Greet at the Youth Center (1600)
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH: 04-21 @ 1100 - 1300 at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Specialty stations include Omelet Station, Carving Station, Waffle Bar, Mimosa Station. Cost: $34.95 for Members/per person; $39.95 for Non-Members/per person; $12.95 for kids (5-12 yrs)/per person; FREE for kids 0-4 yrs. Now taking reservations. Contact 805-606-3330
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
JUNIOR GAMING TOURNAMENT: Wednesday 04-27 @ 13:00 – 16:00 at the Bowling Center. The Super Mega Awesome Gaming Quarterly Tournament is an epic night of playing Super Smash Bros for Wii-U at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Cost is $3. This tournament is only open to players ages 10-17 years old. Prizes will be given out to top players. Sign-in & Warm-Up opens at 1230 and the tournaments starts PROMPTLY at 1300. Show up by 1250 or your spot will be forfeited. No refunds for forfeit. If your child is enrolled in Youth Programs, they must be ready to depart with the Youth Programs Staff by 1220. To Sign your child up, call Youth Programs at 805-606-2152.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
HIRING EVENT: 04-24 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Once a month event with local employers here on base. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-0039.
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.