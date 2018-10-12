MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 12: The Little Stranger (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCTOBER 13: Slender Man (PG-13) 1400; The Nun (R) 1900
SUNDAY OCTOBER 14: The Predator (R) 1400
WING RUN: Friday 12 October, at 15:30. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
CANVAS AND COCKTAILS: Friday 18:00 - 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Price $35. Sign up is now open for the next Canvas & Cocktails event, with only 10 spots available. Combine your thirst and creativity to produce unique artwork that you can take home with you. Call 805-606-3330 to reserve your spot.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more nformation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
COUNTRY DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends and enjoy great music, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
ATV RIDING: Sat. Oct. 13, between 08:00-14:00. For $15 per person enjoy a 3 hour ATV rental with transportation included in price. This is a Single Airmen event. Call Outdoor Recreation at 805-606-5908 for questions.
THUNDER ALLEY: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Blacklights, fog and music make for a fun way to spend some quality time together for friends and family alike. $11 per adult, $9 per child; includes shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
STORY TIME: Infant and toddler story time Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. This story time is geared to kids who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TALK TO CREDITORS LUNCH WORKSHOP: Tuesday 16 October. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
OCTOBER BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
BOOTS TO BUSINESS: Thursday 18 October and Friday 19 October, 08:30- 16:00. This is a 2 day TAP GPS workshop. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.
CAMPING TRIP: Saturday 20 October -Sunday 21 October, 08:00 - 12:00 at Montana de Oro State Park. Open base-wide, ages 18 and over includes dinner and breakfast. $40 per person. No equipment provided, but can be rented from Outdoor Recreation. Call 805-606-5908 for more information.