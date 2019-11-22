MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays. Movie schedule not available at presstime.
OPERATION KIDS CHRISTMAS (OKC) – GIFT WRAPPING: Friday 11-22 @ 15:00 – 17:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Contact MSgt Marita Hyder at 805-606-5214 to volunteer. Requesting 21 volunteers to help wrap gifts for Operation OKC 2019. For 60 years, Vandenberg Air Force Base conducted Operation Kids Christmas (OKC) to provide Christmas for 150+ underprivileged children from Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez areas. OKC Activities include: arts & crafts, games & music, lunch, and a special visit from Santa Claus and his elves. We need your support in order to make this event a success. OKC 2019 will be held on 7 December at the PCC from 0900-1300.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 11-15 @ 15:30 at the Base Library. Free event. Contact 805-606-6414. Come participate in our Lego challenges or freebuild on your own! Open to all ages. Come and build with a massive LEGO collection!
PRE-THANKSGIVING DAY HIKE: 11-23 @ 09:00 – 15:30. Contact Outdoor Recration at 805-606-5908 for details. Cost for all $5
ROCK THE HALLS!: Sat. 11-23 @ 18:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Contact 805-606-0276. Calling all bands, solo artists, and music fans! Rock the Halls of the PCC November 23rd! We will be hosting six awesome performers in the Pacific Coast Club starting at 1830. All those 18+ are welcome to enjoy Vandenberg’s talent and join in the fun. Doors open at 1800, food and drinks are available for purchase. Attendees get the chance to win some fun prizes as well by dressing up in a favorite ugly sweater. You will also walk away with a custom Rock the Halls guitar pick.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
CAPSTONE APPOINTMENTS: Tues, 11-26 @ 13:00 – 14:00 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Before their separation from military service, service members will participate in a CAPSTONE event, which will verify that transitioning service members completed the Transition GPS curriculum and achieved Career Readiness Standards. Service members who require additional assistance will be referred to supplemental training opportunities. Individual appointments are scheduled for 30 minute increments. To register contact the Tap Counselors: Linda Crowder: 805-606-9958; linda.crowder@us.af.mil or Brian Robertson: 805-605-2029; brian.robertson.9@us.af.mil
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bots. No charge. October Focus: Cosmos. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
POKEMON GO: Wednesday @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Contact 805-606-6414. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon.
THANKSGIVING DAY CLOSURES AT VAFB
CLOSED: Reel Time Theater, A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex,Youth Center
OPEN: Fitness Center 1000-1500, Lodging Reception, Surf Lanes Grill (Breakfast: 0730-0930), Breakers Dining Facility (Thanksgiving Day Meal: 1100-1900 Leadership Serving: 1100-1300); Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; .