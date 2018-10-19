MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 19: Peppermint (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCTOBER 20: The Little Stranger (PG-13) 1400; The Nun (R) 1900
SUNDAY OCTOBER 21: Searching (PG-13) 1400
BOOTS TO BUSINESS: Friday 19 October, 08:30- 16:00. This is the second day of a 2 day TAP GPS workshop. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
WINE TASTING: Friday 19 October, 1600- 1800, at the Pacific Coast Club. There is no First Friday in October instead we are having a special hors d’oeuvers and wine tasting. Enjoy “Captain’s Reserve” from Hancock College’s wine brand! Free club members | $10 non-members.
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more information.
UNIVERSAL HOLLYWOOD HORROR NIGHTS: Select nights to Nov. 3. Face your darkest fears in Southern California’s scariest, most intense event – Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The movie studio that invented the horror genre creates all-new immersive worlds of living, breathing icons from the most twisted imaginations in film and television. Prices from $70-91. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for more information.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
HIP HOP DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends and enjoy great music, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
CAMPING TRIP: Saturday 20 October -Sunday 21 October, 08:00 - 12:00 at Montana de Oro State Park. Open base-wide, ages 18 and over includes dinner and breakfast. $40 per person. No equipment provided, but can be rented from Outdoor Recreation. Call 805-606-5908 for more information.
ESCAPE ROOM: Saturday 20 October , 10:30 and 12:30 a.m., at the Base Library. The library's third escape room is NO ONE LEAVES ALIVE, a horror-tinged event just in time for Halloween! You and your group will be trapped in a dark, mysterious room with only your wits to make it out. But you only have an hour before the virus is released, and the rest of humanity sees just what horrors await. RSVP required. Call 805-606-6414 to sign up individually, with friends, or as a group. Groups of 7 or more may schedule their own run-throughs. Runs one hour. Ages 13 and over. Please arrive early for this free event.
SIX FLAGS FRIGHT FEST: Saturday 20 October, 13:00 - 23:00, at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Be prepared to be scared as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrilling rides and activities during the day and a frightening evening after the sun goes down. At Fright Fest, you won't have any place to hide with several mazes and scare zones located throughout the park. $85 includes round trip transportation from VAFB. Call Vandenberg Leisure at 805-606-7976 for more information.
THUNDER ALLEY: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Blacklights, fog and music make for a fun way to spend some quality time together for friends and family alike. $11 per adult, $9 per child; includes shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
STORY TIME: Infant and toddler story time Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. This story time is geared to kids who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
GLOBAL HEARTS/ EFMP HALLOWEEN EVENT: Tuesday 23 October and Wed 24 October, 17:00 - 19:00, Wednesday 24 October. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
OCTOBER BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
BUNDLES FOR BABIES: Thursday 25 October, 09:00 - 12:30. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
CLASSIC HALLOWEEN HORROR MOVIE: Thursday 25 October, 19:00: The Invisible Man (1933), with Claude Rains. Have you never experienced the classic Universal Monster movies before? Come to the Base Library to see these classics as they were meant to be seen-- on a big screen, with popcorn, candy and treats! You can even bring your own food, too. There will also be introductions before each film, explaining how they came to be and how come they're still referenced and remade to this day. RSVPs not necessary, but welcome; call 805-606-6414. PoC: Danny.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.
SPOOKFEST & TRUNK OR TREAT: Friday 26 October 2018, 18:00 - 20:00, at Building 16135 parking lot. Join us for a night of spooky delights complete with pumpkins and frights. Families will enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, a harvest hay ride through the spooksports fields, bounce house, carnival games, movies, food, and a pumpkin patch. Enjoy and participate in our ghoulish cake walk or help us judge the pumpkin decorating contest. Youth Programs is looking for up to 20 people to register their vehicle for the annual Trunk or Treat event held in conjunction with the SpookFest. There will be prizes for the top 3 best decorated trunks, so let your imagination run wild as you decorate your vehicle, create costumes, and provide treats to support your theme. Youth Programs will supply one large bag of trinkets/give-aways (stickers, pencils, small toys, etc.) to each vehicle registered. Please pick up Trunk-or-Treat vehicle registration forms at the Youth Center. The program is also looking for volunteers to support the SpookFest. We are in need of people willing to help with set-up and tear-down; face painting; monitor carnival games, the bouncy castles, and pumpkin patch; and operate the popcorn stand. Dress in a costume and add to the fun! For more details, contact the Youth Center at 606-2152 and ask for MsArielle Mahan (arielle.mahan.1@us.af.mil).