MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY APRIL 12: Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY APRIL 13: Wonder Park (PG) 1400; Captive State (PG-13)1900
SUNDAY APRIL 14: Wonder Park (PG) 1400
FINANCIAL FITNESS MONTH: Friday 04-12, 11:30 – 12:30 at the A&FRC. Free classes happening this week during Financial Fitness Month: Saving and Investing-Securing a Strong Financial Future, Fri, 12 Apr, 0830 – 0930: Thrift Savings Plan: The Basics and more, Tue, 16 Apr, 1130 – 1230. Certified Financial Planner, Scott Echols, is available for one-on-one appointments! FOR MILITARY MEMBERS & FAMILIES ONLY. Call 606-0039 to register for a class.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD: April is the Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Military children and youth are a treasured resource who sacrifice and serve in their own way. There are approximately 2 million military children affiliated with the various Branches of Service; wherever you see a military presence there are undoubtedly children that are personally impacted. Team Vandenberg is proud of our youngest Airman–look for the many activities being offered through our Child and Youth Programs and other base Agencies honoring and celebrating our military and military-connected children and our commitment to their well-being. For additional information, contact the Child Development Center at 805-606-1555 or the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Activities include:
- 12 APR: Children’s Parade at CDC (1530-1600); Teen’s Flashlight Egg Hunt at the Youth Center (2000-2100); Give Parent’s a Break / Parent’s Night Out at CDC / Youth Center (1800-2300)
- 16-18 APR: Babysitting Training at the Youth Center (1230-1430)
- 16 APR: Junior SMAGQT (Gaming Tournament) at the Bowling Center (1300-1600)
- 17 APR: Home Depot Wood Working Project at School Age Care (TBD)
- 19 APR: Operation MEGA Phone Teen Lock-in at Edwards AFB (1100 Friday – 1100 Saturday)
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
PISTOL SHOOT (BOWLING PINS & 5 STAND): Saturday @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Must be a Rod & Gun Member. Contact 805-606-4560. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830; Five Stand, Shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900.
TRIATHLON: 04-13 @ 09:00. Our annual triathlon registration starts at 0800 closes at 0900. 400M Swim/20K Bike/5K Run! Challenge yourself, your friends, family or coworkers! Come one, come all! Whether it is your first time, or if you are an experienced triathlete, this event is open to all. You can compete individually or on a team. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers in each age category. For more information, please call Fitness Center at 805-606-3832.
UFC 236: Saturday, 04-13 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Punch up your weekend by watching Holloway take on Poirier 2 and Gastelum versus Adesanya at UFC 236. Doors open 1800; Fight time is 1900. Full bar available, snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance Fees: Members, $5; Non-Members, $10. Contact 805-606-3330.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK ACTIVITIES: 04-12 at the Base Library.1900-2030 – Pajama Story Time.
VANDENBERG FALCONS SPRING CHEER CAMP: Monday, 04-15 to Thursday 04-18 @ 10:00 – 11:30 at the Youth Center. Calling all cheerleaders – We’ve added a new camp option! Spring Break Cheer Camp with Coach Melissa! Ages 6 years old and up. Members – $25 / Non-Members – $35. Contact 805-606-2152.
FINE ARTS AND PHOTOGRAPHY CAMP: Monday, 04-15 to Thursday, 04-18 @ 12:00 – 16:00 at the Youth Center. Ages 9 and older: $35 Members / $40 Non-Members. Explore new media and create stunning art pieces. Traveling Photography Day Trips Tues, Thurs: 1200 – 1600. Learn how to use a digital camera. Trips planned to VAFB Boathouse and Solvang Ostrich Farm ($6 extra fee for admission/ostrich feed); transportation provided. Space is limited; sign up at the Youth Center or call (805) 606-2152 for additional information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
JUNIOR GAMING TOURNAMENT: Tuesday 04-16 and Wednesday 04-27 @ 13:00 – 16:00 at the Bowling Center. The Super Mega Awesome Gaming Quarterly Tournament is an epic night of playing Super Smash Bros for Wii-U at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Cost is $3. This tournament is only open to players ages 10-17 years old. Prizes will be given out to top players. Sign-in & Warm-Up opens at 1230 and the tournaments starts PROMPTLY at 1300. Show up by 1250 or your spot will be forfeited. No refunds for forfeit. If your child is enrolled in Youth Programs, they must be ready to depart with the Youth Programs Staff by 1220. To Sign your child up, call Youth Programs at 805-606-2152.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
PASSPORT FAIR: Thursday, 04-18 @ 09:00 – 14:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Bldg 10122. Traveling this summer and need a passport or renewal? The Annual VAFB Passport Fair is coming — LA Passport Agents will be receiving applications -- no appointment necessary. Passport officials have requested all applicants furnish one recent (2″x 2″) photo – no glasses & no uniforms. For info on prices and additional details visit http://travel.state.gov Call A&FRC 805-606-0039 for information on the Passport Fair.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.