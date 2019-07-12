MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JULY 12: John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (R) 1900
SATURDAY JULY 13: Aladdin (PG) 1400; Ma (R) 1900
SUNDAY JULY 14: Spider-Man Far From Home First Run (PG-13) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LA PURISMA COMMUNITY KITCHEN: 07-12 @ 15:00 – 18:00 at La Purisima Church, 337 South I St., in Lompoc. Contact MSgt Eugene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Volunteer opportunities support request. Timeline: 1500 – Volunteers arrive/begin Food prep; 1600 – Setup tables and chairs for serving; 1630 – people arrive and begin seating; 1700 – Opening prayer & dinner service; 1800 – Cleanup kitchen & hall. Since 1997, the church has been part of this community-wide program to feed the poor among us. For 12 years now, volunteers from Vandenberg have been working in the kitchen and serving line of the La Purisima Community Kitchen, helping provide free, weekly meals to those in need.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
DOLLAR DIVE-IN MOVIES: 07-12 @ 18:00 at the Aquatic Center. Pool opens at 1800 every other Friday Night. Movie starts at Dusk. Admission is $1 per person. Families are allowed to bring in outside food and drinks. (Alcohol and glass containers are NOT allowed inside the facility.) Snack bar will also be open with items for purchase. All movies are rated G or PG. 14 Jun, 28 Jun, 12 Jul, 26 Jul and 9 Aug.
FIT-TO-FIGHT WING RUN: Friday, 7-12 @ 18:51 – 19:51 at the Parade Grounds. Vandenberg’s Fit-to-Fight Run’s are scheduled for every First Friday of the month at the parade grounds. As a reminder, by order of the wing commander, dogs are no longer permitted to participate in the monthly Fit-to-Fight run. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
MORRO BAY HILLS DAY HIKE: Sat., 07-13 @ 08:00 – 15:00. Contact 805-606-5908. Take to the hills as Outdoor Recreation explores the beautiful Morro Bay! We will depart the base in the early morning and complete a scenic hike in the hills above Morro Bay. Once completed we will take a couple hours in town to explore the quaint downtown and waterfront of Morro Bay before returning to the base in the evening. Prices includes transportation and trail guide. Participants must purchase their own lunch in Morro Bay. To qualify for R4R pricing you must be Active Duty, Reservist, or a Dependent. Cost is (R4R) $5 (others) $20.
WARNER BROS STUDIO TOUR HOLLYWOOD: Sat., 07-13 @ 09:00 – 19:00. Contact 805-606-7976. $75 per person (Payment due at time of booking / No refund unless seat is resold) for ages 8+ Includes round trip transportation, from VAFB and entry to the Warners Bro’s Studio where you will be taken on a tour of backlots and sound studios, DC Universe, Harry Potter and Central Perk as well as many props and classic movie memorablilia. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for more information.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION: Open through 07-26 at the Youth Sports Fields' COST: Members $50 | Non-members $65. Open to grades K-8th. Soccer season starts September 7 and ends October 12. Practice starts the week of August 26. Price: $50 Member | $65 Non-Members Children must be 5 years of age prior to 07 September to register and play. A current physical and up-to-date immunizations are required at the time of registration. (If you already filled out a registration packet for the 2019 Soccer season, you do not need to fill out another packet–just bring updated immunization records to include influenza vaccine and current physical.) Youth Soccer is open to everyone in the Vandenberg community. Call us at 805-606-2152 for questions and registration.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
15-19 July: Volleyball Camp (ages 10-15)
22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
15-19 July: World Explorers
22-26 July: Mad Scientists
29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tuesday at 08:00 – 10:00 in the Education Center. Cost is free. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information. Call 805-605-5904.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
7/18 – Let’s Paint
7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery
NEWCOMER’S BLOCK PARTY: Thursday, 07-18 @ 10:30 – 13:30 at the Library & Bowling Center Front Lawn. Contact 805-606-0039. Are you ready to discover the fun in your community and win some cool prizes? Regardless if you have been here two weeks or two years, the NEWCOMER’s BLOCK PARTY is where you want to be. You will find some of the best vendors from the base and local community. This is open to all base personnel and cost is free.
INCLUSIVE PROGRAM – ABILITY BASED CORNHOLE: 07-18 @ 14:00 at the Fitness Center. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for questions and registration.