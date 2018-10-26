MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 26: A Simple Favor (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCTOBER 27: The Predator (R) 1400; White Boy Rick (R) 1900
SUNDAY OCTOBER 28: Predator (R) 1400
SPOOKFEST & TRUNK OR TREAT: Friday 26 October, 18:00 - 20:00, at Building 16135 parking lot. Join us for a night of spooky delights complete with pumpkins and frights. Families will enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, a harvest hay ride through the spooksports fields, bounce house, carnival games, movies, food, and a pumpkin patch. Enjoy and participate in our ghoulish cake walk or help us judge the pumpkin decorating contest. Youth Programs is looking for up to 20 people to register their vehicle for the annual Trunk or Treat event held in conjunction with the SpookFest. There will be prizes for the top 3 best decorated trunks, so let your imagination run wild as you decorate your vehicle, create costumes, and provide treats to support your theme. Youth Programs will supply one large bag of trinkets/give-aways (stickers, pencils, small toys, etc.) to each vehicle registered. Please pick up Trunk-or-Treat vehicle registration forms at the Youth Center. Dress in a costume and add to the fun! For more details, contact the Youth Center at 606-2152 and ask for MsArielle Mahan (arielle.mahan.1@us.af.mil).
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
ACCESSING HIGHER EDUCATION: Friday, 09:00- 15:00, at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? Attending the Accessing Higher Education class is a great place to start. This is a 2 Day course of College 101-201 and funding strategies. For more information on this briefing, please contact Ms. Guadalupe Story at 805-605-5902 or guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil.
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more information.
UNIVERSAL HOLLYWOOD HORROR NIGHTS: Select nights to Nov. 3. Face your darkest fears in Southern California’s scariest, most intense event – Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The movie studio that invented the horror genre creates all-new immersive worlds of living, breathing icons from the most twisted imaginations in film and television. Prices from $70-91. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for more information.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
TOP 40S DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends and enjoy great music, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
AVILA LIGHTHOUSE KAYAKING: Saturday 27 October, 08:00 - 14:00. Cost is $85 and includes transportation, kayak, 3-hour guided tour of caves and Avila Lighthouse (only accessible by tour), lifejackets and gear, and pictures of the trip. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation at 805-606-5908.
ESCAPE ROOM: Saturday 27 October , 10:30 and 12:30 a.m., at the Base Library. The library's third escape room is NO ONE LEAVES ALIVE, a horror-tinged event just in time for Halloween! You and your group will be trapped in a dark, mysterious room with only your wits to make it out. But you only have an hour before the virus is released, and the rest of humanity sees just what horrors await. RSVP required. Call 805-606-6414 to sign up individually, with friends, or as a group. Groups of 7 or more may schedule their own run-throughs. Runs one hour. Ages 13 and over. Please arrive early for this free event.
HALLOWEEN AT THE SURF: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Costume contest, spooky music, bowling fun. $65 per lane (5 people max). Call 805-606-3209 for information.
ZOMBIE TRAIL RUN: Monday 29 October, at 16:00 at the Fitness Center. Zombie Trail Run 1.5 mile fun run/ walk. Call 805-606-3832 for more details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
JEWELRY MAKING: Tuesday 30 October, 16:30 - 17:00.Come to the Base Library and design your own sea bead jewelry to enjoy and wear. RSVP @ 805-606-6414.
OCTOBER BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
READING CONTEST: Starts Wednesday 31 October, 16:00. READ FOR THE WIN is the new monthly drawing from the Base Library. Track your reading for the month at vandenberg.beanstack.com. For each book you log, you get an entry to win a $25 FSS gift card. Contest begins 8/1/18. Must be 18+ to win. Winner will be drawn on the first of each month and notified via email. Failure to pick up the prize with one week means that another winner will be chosen. For more information, contact the Base Library at 805-606-6414.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.
VAFB ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Thursday 01 November, 06:00 - 22:00. Calling all athletes! Have you excelled in your sport and participated in higher-level competition? Are you dedicated to achieving success? Apply now for the opportunity to represent Team V as the male or female athlete of the year. Nomination packets are available at the fitness center front desk. Application deadline is 30 Nov 18. For more information, please contact Sal Rodriguez at 606-3832.