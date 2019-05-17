MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays. Note: Movie listings not posted at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES KIDS RUN / ADULT 5K: Sat., 05-18 @ 09:00 at the Fitness Center. World’s largest children’s running event–the Annual America’s Armed Forces Kids Color Run and Adult 5K. Check-in starts at 0815. Participants will be grouped and start the race by age category: 5-6 year olds (1.5 miles), 7-12 year olds (1.5 miles), 13 and older (1.5 miles or 5K), and Adults (5K). This is a family event; parents are encouraged to participate and required to supervise their children at all times.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
ALPHA WARRIOR PRE-QUALIFYING EVENT: Monday, 05-20 @ 16:00 behind the Fitness Annex. Do you have what it takes to represent Vandenberg at the Alpha Warrior Regional Event? Prove it in our free prequalifying event, consisting of two mandatory sessions: Monday, May 20 – 1600: Instruction, Brief, and Training; Wednesday. May 22 – 1600: Battle Rig Competition. For active duty & reserves. The top 3 male/female finishers will qualify for the regional competition in July. To sign up, or for more information, contact Karina Ladd at 606-3832
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
WINGMAN SPORTS DAY, CARDBOARD BOAT REGATTA: Thursday, 05-23 all-day. Increase resiliency, build esprit de corps and unit comradery! Who’s ready for a full day of fun and exciting events? Bowling, billiards, softball, darts, dodgeball, basketball, swimming, ping-pong, cardboard boat regatta and much, much more. Save your cardboard and rally your teams! Points awarded for participation and winning events, culminating in 30 SW/CC awards presentation. Register for the boat regatta online: https://www.vandenbergfss.com/regatta-registration. Contact your unit PTL for more information.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.