MEMORIAL DAY – AFSPC FAMILY DAY STATUS: Friday May 24:
CLOSED: A&FRC,FCC Office, Education Center, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Barber Shop, MPS, Auto Hobby Shop, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex
OPEN: Youth Center, CDC, Library, Manpower Office, FSR/Central Cashier, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill, Aquatic Center, Outdoor Rec, ITT, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Lodging Reception Open, Fitness Center.
ADJUSTED HOURS:
-Breakers Dining Facility Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900
-Beachcomber’s Dining Facility Breakfast 0500-0700
MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays. Note: Movie listings not posted at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
SWIM LESSON SIGN UPS BEGIN: Tuesday 05-28 @ 08:00 at the Aquatic Center. Registration for Group Swim Lessons will start at 0800 on Tuesday, May 28th. The first day of registration will be in person only! After the 28th registration, group swim lessons can be completed over the phone. Full payment must be finalized before the start of the first class or the participant will be dropped. At that time the next person on the wait list will be given that available spot. Payment is cash or check only. Contact 805-606-3581 for more information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
HIRING EVENT: Wednesday May 29 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Once a month event with local employers on base. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-0039.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.