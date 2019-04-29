MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays. Note: movie times not available at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FIT-TO-FIGHT WING RUN: Friday 05-03 @ 18:51 – 19:51, at the Fitness Center. Vandenberg’s Fit-to-Fight Run’s are scheduled for every First Friday of the month at the parade grounds. As a reminder, by order of the wing commander, dogs are no longer permitted to participate in the monthly Fit-to-Fight run. Cost is free. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
FIRST FRIDAY & KARAOKE NIGHT: Friday 05-03 @ 16:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Contact 805-606-3330. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10. Karaoke is free for everyone. Available anytime in the O lounge but for those who need a little more encouragement to get up and sing their song hosted Karaoke is for you! Karaoke starts at 2000.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: Friday 18:00 – 20:00 in the Pacific Coast Club Quiet Room. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations. Seats are limited to the first 10 people who sign up! So call today!
SPRING FEST “MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU:" Sat, 05-04 @ 11:00 – 15:00 on the Balfour Beatty Community Lawn. Cost is free. This year’s Spring Fest will feature:30 FSS Giveaways, Star Wars Costume Contest, Live Music, Mos Eisley Cantina (Beverages for all ages), live character photo ops (501st Legion), Touch a Truck Display, AAFES vendors (some cash only!), private organizations w/food for purchase (cash only!), food trucks, craft tables, family games, Temporary tattoos, bounce houses, rock wall.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tuesday at 08:00 – 10:00 in the Education Center. Cost is free. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information. Call 805-605-5904.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.
LA GALAXY V NY FC: Sat. 05-11 @ 08:00 – 19:00. Major League Soccer match Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York FC Cost of $75 per person includes round trip transportation from VAFB and pitch side seating for the match. Payment due at time of booking. No refund unless ticket is resold. Depart VAFB at 0800, returning around 1900. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for questions.