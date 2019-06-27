MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JUNE 28: John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (R) 1900
SATURDAY JUNE 29: The Intruder (PG-13) 1400; Brightburn (R) 1900
SUNDAY JUNE 30: Aladdin (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
CENTRAL COAST HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING: 06-28 @ 09:00 – 16:00 at the Central Coast Hospice Center in San Luis Obispo. Contact Ms. Morgan Orchard 805-540-6020. Receive training to volunteer and provide support and assistance to families and patients. Lunch will be provided. Volunteers provide companionship, emotional support, practical assistance or respite care to patients and families throughout the SLO and Northern Santa Barbara Counties.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FINAL FRIDAYS: 06-28 @ 16:00 – 2019-06-29 @ 06:00 at Pacific Coast Club Dining Room. Contact 805-606-3330. On the last Friday of every month we will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting. Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5. Not a club member? Sign up today at memberplanet.com/vafbclubs and get great deals on our events and food purchases.
DOLLAR DIVE-IN MOVIES: 06-28 @ 18:00 at the Aquatic Center. Pool opens at 1800 every other Friday Night. Movie starts at Dusk. Admission is $1 per person. Families are allowed to bring in outside food and drinks. (Alcohol and glass containers are NOT allowed inside the facility.) Snack bar will also be open with items for purchase. All movies are rated G or PG. 14 Jun, 28 Jun, 12 Jul, 26 Jul and 9 Aug.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: 06-28 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations. Seats are limited to the first 10 people who sign up.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
JR. LIFEGUARD PROGRAM: 07-01 @ 11:00 – 2019-08-01 @ 15:00 at the Aquatic Center. Contact 805-606-3581. Get a jump start into American Red Cross life guarding. If you are between the ages of 11 and 14 (or have completed the 5th grade), then ‘guard start’ is for you. This program offers a foundation of aquatic and leadership knowledge, attitudes, and skills for future completion of the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Program at the Aquatic Center. Requirement: Must be able to complete a 25 meter swim and tread water for 1-minute Cost: $60 per participant Monday – Thursday: 1100 – 1500. Sign ups start 0800, 28 May
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
- 8-12 July: Around the World Cooking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 15-19 July: Volleyball Camp (ages 10-15)
- 22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
- 23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
- 9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
- 1-5 July: Foodie Kids
- 8-12 July: Aqua Adventure
- 15-19 July: World Explorers
- 22-26 July: Mad Scientists
- 29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
- 5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
INDEPENDENCE DAY HOURS, CLOSURES:
Closed: A&FRC, FCC Office, Youth Ctr, CDC, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Manpower Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Barber Shop, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill, Fitness Annex
Holiday hours: Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100, Brunch: 1100-1330, Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700, Dinner: 1700-1900) Beachcomber’s Dining Facility, Aquatic Center, Outdoor Rec. ITT, Auto Hobby Shop, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Lodging Reception (open 24/7/365) Fitness Center (0800-1800)
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: Resumes next Thursday at 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 7/11 – Let’s Put on a Comedy Show
- 7/18 – Let’s Paint
- 7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 7/9 – Pop & Paint
- 7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
- 7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
- 7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery