Vandenberg Happenings

AFSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES FRIDAY FEB. 14
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Barber Shop, Aquatic Center, Fitness Annex.
OPEN: Youth Center, CDC, Education Center, Library, Manpower office, FSR/Central Cashier, Library, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility, Grab-n-Go, Beachcomber’s Dining Facility, Outdoor Rec, ITT, Auto Hobby Shop, Rod and Gun Club, FamCamp, Engraving, Lodging Reception, Official Mail Center, Fitness Center 0800-1800.
MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
CLOSED FRIDAY FEB 14, SATURDAY FEB 15
SUNDAY FEB 16: Spies In Disguise (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSURES MONDAY FEB 17
CLOSED: A&FRC ,FCC OfficE, Youth Ctr,CDC, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Manpower Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Barber Shop, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill, Beachcomber’s Dining Facility CLOSED
Aquatic Center, Outdoor Rec, ITT, Auto Hobby Shop, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex.
You have free articles remaining.
OPEN: Breakers Dining Facility (Brunch: 0730-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900), Lodging Reception, Fitness Center (0800-1800).
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
DE-STRESS WORKSHOP: Wed. @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the A&FRC - Room 105. Contact Duane Purser 805-606-1607. Learn simple tools for renewing yourself in these changing times.
DOL VOCATIONAL TRACK: Thursday, 02-20 @ 08:00 – 2020-02-21 @ 16:00 at the A&FRC. Topics covered are conducting and identifying types of credentials, how to select a reputable school,the application process and requirements to attend a school or pursue an apprenticeship, review VA education benefit programs to include Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment VR&E, and how to use certification finder Web tools” and other Internet resources. To register contact the Tap Counselors: Linda Crowder: 805-606-9958; linda.crowder@us.af.mil; Brian Robertson: 805-605-2029; brian.robertson.9@us.af.mil
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
LOMPOC ROTARY CLUB WINE TASTING EVENT VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: 02-23 @ 08:30 – 17:00 at the Lompoc Veterans Hall, 100 E. Locust Ave. Lompoc. Requesting 24 people to assist with setup, tear down, food and booth assistance. Requesting volunteers utilize the ride provided as parking at the hall is reserved. 0830-1200 Arrive at VCC at 0745 for breakfast and ride to event Setup the booths and facility. 1200-1700 Arrive at the VCC at 1145 for ride to event (lunch will be provided at the event) Assist vendors with booths; tear down civic center.
The annual wine tasting event for the Rotary Club raises funds for different renovation projects throughout the City of Lompoc. This year the money raised will benefit the construction of an outdoor picnic and study area for the kids at the Bridge House, a local homeless shelter. Contact MSgt Walter at 805-606-0801 or glenn.walter@us.af.mil to volunteer. Requesting RSVPs by 02/19/2020