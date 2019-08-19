MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY AUG 23
Stuber (R )1900
SATURDAY AUG 24
The Lion King (PG) 1400; Crawl (R )1900
SUNDAY AUG 25: Studio Appreciation “Star Wars movie marathon”– Free Admission – Rated *. Tickets available at your local Exchange Food Court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.(PG-13) 1300
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT SB MOBILE FOOD BANK: Friday, 08-23 @ 13:00 – 17:00 at the Village Chapel, 3195 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. Contact MSgt Gene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Looking for 11 volunteers to set up and prep food 1300, serve and teardown 1600. Help the SB County Mobile Food bank provide nutritious meals to the less fortunate families of SB County. They provide 31K lbs food per month serving 4k families.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT LA PURISIMA COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Friday 08-23 @ 15:00 – 18:00, 337 South I Street in Lompoc. Requesting 4-6 Volunteers Timeline: 1500 – Volunteers arrive/begin Food prep; 1600 – Setup tables and chairs for serving; 1630 – people arrive and begin seating; 1700 – Opening prayer & dinner service; 1800 – Cleanup kitchen & hall. Event Details: Since 1997, the church has been part of this community-wide program to feed the poor among us. For 12 years now, volunteers from Vandenberg have been working in the kitchen and serving line of the La Purisima Community Kitchen, helping provide free, weekly meals to those in need.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
CHEF’S WINE DINNER: Friday 08-23 @ 18:30 at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Join the Pacific Coast Club’s Chef Marc Seutin for a special Chef’s Food & Wine Pairing Dinner. Menu includes: Lobster Aumoniere in a lobster reduction sauce paired with Viognier; Seared beef tenderloin with a Grenache syrah truffle reduction; Roasted baby vegetables and pomme violette and a Grenache Syrah blend; Raspberry Grand Marnier Napoléon paired with dessert wine. Members $55 | Non-Members $65. For more information or to RSVP call the PCC at 805-606-3330.
LOS FLORES RANCH – TRAIL WORK DAY: Sat 08-24 @ 21:40 – 22:40 at Los Flores Ranch Recreation Open Space, 6271 Dominion Rd. Santa Maria. Contact Ms. Susan Tuttle at 805-720-2418. Requesting 5-10 volunteers to assist with trail maintenance and creation. Los Flores Ranch Park is The City of Santa Maria's only Multi Use trail open space. We offer a beautiful rural setting with grassy open space and beautiful Oak woodlands. We have over 14 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bike riders and horseback riders with spectacular vistas. For the safety and the use of our visitors we need to maintain our trails and on occasion create new trails. Vegetation, usage and gopher holes often cause problems on the trails and by maintaining and correcting these problems it helps with trail sustainability. We rely on volunteers to help us in maintaining and creating trails and with hundreds of users a month it needs to be done.
ESCAPE ROOM – MISSION: MOON: Sat. @ 10:30 – 12:30 at the Base Library. Free event. Call 805-606-6414 or visit the Library to RSVP.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Sunday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SOCCER TOURNAMENT: Starts Monday 08-19 and cost is free. Calling all soccer enthusiasts! Gather your teams and join us for some end of summer soccer fun! This is a 7 on 7 outdoor tournament, held on our beautiful turf field. For more information, please contact the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Wednesday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
HIRING EVENT: 08-28 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center Bldg 10122). Contact 805-606-0039. Your Airman & Family Readiness Center ( hosts once a month local employers here on base. Open to all with base access.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.