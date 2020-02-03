Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY FEB 07: The Grudge (R) 1800
SATURDAY FEB 08: A Hidden Life (PG 13) 1400; Just Mercy (PG-13) 1700
SUNDAY FEB 09: Spies In Disguise (PG) 1400
MANAGE YOUR MOVE: Friday, 02-07 @ 08:30 – 10:00 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Contact Jennifer Barbour at 805-606-0039. “Take the Stress Out of Your PCS” This briefing incorporates the different agencies which will be a part of your outprocessing checklist. The purpose is to clarify any questions or concerns before you start the PCS process.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
FIRST FRIDAY: 02-07 @ 16:00 – 01:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Contact 805-606-3330. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
KEY SPOUSE INITIAL “BASIC” TRAINING: Tuesday, 02-11 @ 08:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Contact Duane Purser at 805-606-0039. Key Spouse Initial “Basic” training is required of all newly appointed unit Key Spouses.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
HOW TO AVOID FALLING FOR A JERK OR JERKETTE “BROWN BAG” LUNCH & LEARN: Wednesday, 02-12 @ 11:30 – 12:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Contact Duane Purser at 805-606-0039. Teaches a way to build healthy relationships that keeps the head and heart working together. Designed to help singles and singles-again of all ages with a plan for pacing a relationship and exploring the key areas that foreshadow what that partner will be like in marriage.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
PRESIDENTS DAY AFSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES:
Friday, Feb. 14
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, Engraving, Fitness Annex, Aquatic Center,
OPEN: Fitness Center 0800-1800, Youth Center, Education Center, Library, CDC, Official Mail Center, Lodging Reception, Manpower office, FSR/Central Cashier, Surf Lanes, Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility; Grab-n-Go: 1400-1700. Auto Hobby Shop, Rod and Gun Club,FamCamp.