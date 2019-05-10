MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays. Note: Movie listings not posted at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER: Sat. 05-11 @ 08:00 – 19:00. Major League Soccer match Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York FC Cost of $75 per person includes round trip transportation from VAFB and pitch side seating for the match. Payment due at time of booking. No refund unless ticket is resold. Depart VAFB at 0800, returning around 1900. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for questions.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat., 05-11 @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
UFC 237: Sat., 05-11 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Saturday night is FIGHT NIGHT! Punch up your weekend by watching Namajunas vs Andrade in a Title Fight at UFC 237. Doors open 1800; Fight time is 1900. Full bar available, snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance Fees: Members, $5; Non-Members, $10. Contact 805-606-3330.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH: Sunday, 05-12 @ 10:00 – 13:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Gather your friends and family and celebrate the special women in your life. Live jazz and a buffet of all the traditional favorites prepared by our very own Michelin star chef, Chef Marc. The 40’ buffet will feature made to order omelets, a carving station, a waffle bar and all the delectable favorites you expect plus a free mimosa for all adults (21+). Call the PCC today at 805-606-3330 to make a reservation. $34.95 for Members/per person, $39.95 for Non-Members/per person, $12.95 for kids (5-12 yrs)/per person.
INTRAMURAL TRAP & SKEET SEASON STARTS: 05-13. Start your new year off with some intramural sports fun! Rally your squadron and get your teams signed-up in our upcoming intramural sports leagues. Intramural trap & skeet exhibition is set to start on 13 May 19. For more information, please contact the fitness center at 805-606-3832.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Tuesday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.